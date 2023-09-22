A mental health charity has helped turn scrap wood from a club’s old cricket nets into trophies for a national awards ceremony held at Lord’s.

For the last three years, Don’t Lose Hope community garden and shed has been commissioned to make wooden prizes, in the shape of cricket stumps and bails, for the Cricket World Groundcare Awards, held at the home of cricket.

The latest batch were carefully fashioned by a team of six who are supported by the charity.

The finished articles ready to be presented

Dom Brister, husband of Don’t Lose Hope founder Nicola, was invited to Tuesday’s ceremony, along with his father and fellow turner Peter, to explain the trophies’ provenance and talk about the Bourne-based charity’s work.

“To see them presented at Lord’s, having come from bits of what would have effectively been firewood, stored in a shed in Bourne, is really humbling," he said.

“It’s a good skills test for the guys on the lathe to turn three stumps exactly the same.

“And it’s amazing to see their work shared across the world on the Cricket World website to the millions who use the site.”

Dom Brister (right), of Don't Lose Hope, and his dad and fellow wood turner Peter were invited down to Lord's

The idea for the awards came about by chance when a new visitor began dropping by to Don’t Lose Hope’s newly-opened community garden and shed in 2020.

He turned out to be an integral member of the Cricket World website.

“He saw the woodwork that we did and asked if we would make him a cricket trophy,” Dom explained.

Work begins in the Don't Lose Hope shed

“We knocked up a prototype for him and then two or three weeks later, Bourne Cricket Club were getting rid of their old cricket nets and asked if we wanted the scrap wood.

“The guy saw what we had made and asked if we could make six, so the stumps we gave him were made from recycled wood from Bourne Cricket Club which he absolutely loved.

“Over the last three years it has grown and there are now five or six guys who come in for support that are involved in making them.

Ready for the plaques

“One of them had never used a lathe before he came in last November and he now comes in three or four times a week to make things, but also to support his own mental health.”

Dom says the shed supports 150 to 200 people each week, offering the chance to learn skills and pick up a new hobby, while the charity also hosts almost 200 counselling sessions a week.

"We offer a safe space where people can come and just spend time,” he explained.

“We have tools and opportunities to learn, but the most important aspect of the space is our volunteers’ ability to listen and support, providing a supportive environment where people leave feeling a little bit better than when they came in.”

The awards are given in exchange for a donation to Don’t Lose Hope, with every £20 going towards the cost of a counselling session.

“He gets trophies out of it and our guys get some skills training and vital emotional support,” Dom added.