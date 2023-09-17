Help is needed to keep a football club running smoothly during the new season.

Royce Rangers Football Club is looking for volunteers to fill a number of roles including administration, car park attendants and referees.

The club trains and plays at the Rutland Showground in Oakham each week from September to May while the committee meets monthly.

Royce Rangers Football Club is looking for new volunteers

Chairperson Sally Kirkby said: “Royce Ranges is a big part of the community here in Oakham and simply wouldn’t be here without the support of our volunteers.

“The club has grown a lot in the past few years and you’d be surprised at just how few people we have running things behind the scenes, given our size. We’re looking for volunteers with organisation and administrative skills to help manage our membership list and coordinate fixtures with local leagues.

“For those who like to be more hands-on, we’re always looking for parking marshals, cafe staff and even referees to officiate matches. You don’t need to have any prior involvement with the club and even a modest time commitment can be a huge help.”

Royce Rangers footballers in action

Anyone interested in helping out can email clubsecretary@roycerangersfc.co.uk