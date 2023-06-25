A nightclub owner wants to keep a rooftop terrace open for longer.

Central Nightclub in Silver Lane, Stamford is seeking permission to scrap a planning condition which forces the terrace to close at 1am.

Nick Pistolas has applied to South Kesteven District Council for permission to keep it open until 2am and also wants to serve drinks and snacks outside.

His application said: “We close at 3am so this would allow us to stagger out the customers instead of everyone congregating en mass all at once.

“It thins the customers out, alleviating potential hot spots. We have been open for eight years with no noise issues or problems from the roof.”

The current conditions were imposed by the council in 2015 when the terrace opened.

In his application Mr Pistolas added: “We wish to have them removed to reflect the changing times and challenges of our business sector.”

Last summer the business was granted permission to play music on the terrace.