A cricket club has won recognition not for its batting average but the quality of its beer.

Empingham Cricket and Social Club in Exton Road picked up the ‘Club of the Year’ award from the Rutland branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) on Friday evening (June 2).

The award was presented to Russ Hibbitt from the club by secretary of Rutland Camra, Dave Casewell.

Russ Hibbitt receives the award from Rutland Camra secretary Dave Casewell

Announcing the win as players took a break between innings, Rutland Camra chairman Rich Harris said: “Empingham Cricket Club has about 450 members and it is a really important part of the village’s social life.

“Russ and the team here have served an excellent range and quality of ales for years.

“We’re absolutely delighted to announce Empingham as ‘Club of the Year’.

Russ Hibbitt thanking club volunteers for their support

“You will now go forward to the regional finals and potentially the national finals. To do that would be a marvellous achievement.”

Receiving the certificate, which will hang in the bar, Russ thanked the team of volunteers who help run the club and serve behind the bar, and joked that he was ‘working on’ the few lager-drinkers left in the village.

“I’m chuffed and proud,” he said after the ceremony, adding that his favourite beers are the hoppy ones.

Recent regional Camra award winners for their beer-making were the Grainstore Brewery in Oakham and the Baker’s Dozen Brewing Company in Ketton. The Railway Inn, Ketton, is the regional ‘Pub of the Year’.

Russ Hibbitt with the award

