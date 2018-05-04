Co-op store opens up its doors

Have your say

A £1.2m Lincolnshire Co-op food store opened its doors to the public yesterday.

The store on the A15 crossroads in Bourne Road, Morton, was officially opened by Julia Romney, president of the Lincolnshire Co-op.

Attending the opening were representatives from the Morton New Day Baptist Church and Morton Village Hall who were handed cheques for £500 by the Co-op to celebrate the store opening.

Store manager, Gavin Willson said: “I think it is a fantastic store that we have here which will offer a great service to the community.

“I am really pleased that we have given the groups cash – we have given back to the community as well.”

He added that the Co-op would be making more donations to charities and groups in the area in future.

Shoppers are able to enjoy an instore bakery, hot food-to-go, chilled wines and beers and a Costa Coffee machine.

One of the first shoppers to visit the store was Morton woman Joyce Burgess.

She said:”I think it is fantastic that we have a Co-op here. I’m sure I am going to be a regular here.”

After the store opened at 7am the first 50 shoppers were handed a bouquet of flowers.

The baptist church will be spending the cash on clubs it runs for senior citizens and children throughout the year.

Minister of the church, the Rev Andy McManus said: “Every penny will go into the community - nothing will go on our gutters - it will go to the community.”

The village hall will be spending its cash windfall on enhancing lighting outside the building.

Chairman of the hall, Tina Barnatt said: “I wasn’t expecting the cash - it has come as a complete surprise to me. We can make good use of the money.”

There is 18-space car park at the store.

The store has created 15 full and part-time roles.

In the next four weeks, customers spending more than £15 on groceries will have £3 taken off their total shop.

The supermarket’s Love Local range, will allow customers to support local producers including Deeping St James based Grasmere Farm.

And those spending more than £20 during the store’s opening week will be given a Pipers Crisps tasting box, which come in eight flavours and are part of the Love Local range.