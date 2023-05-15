Conservatives and Independents have formed a coalition in South Kesteven after the local election left the district council without any overall control.

The groups say that in recognition of the need for ‘stability and effective governance’, Councillor Graham Jeal and Councillor Paul Wood have agreed to bring their groups together to form the South Kesteven Coalition.

Conservative group leader Coun Jeal, who represents Grantham St Vincent’s ward, said: “The recent elections resulted in the council being in a state of no overall control, a situation we have not seen for over 20 years.

The South Kesteven Coalition has been formed. From left are Independent Councillors Paul Wood and Penny Milnes with Conservative group leader Graham Jeal.

“This situation requires new thinking and demands that we work together with other councillors who share our professionalism and commitment to working with our officers for the benefit of South Kesteven residents.”

He added: “We want to bring an end to divisive politics on South Kesteven District Council, recognising that good ideas can come from all areas of the council. I am delighted we have concluded this agreement quickly for our residents, and our group look forward to working with Paul and his colleagues.”

As a result of the election on May 4, the Conservatives on SKDC lost 16 seats, leaving them with 24. The Independents gained 11 and now have 22 seats on the council.

Independent Councillor Wood, who represents the Viking ward, said: “I am pleased to see this new spirit of partnership with our group. The South Kesteven Coalition lays the groundwork for an inclusive administration that can administer South Kesteven responsibly.

“A strong, experienced team is emerging and residents can place their confidence in our ability to lead. I urge other Independents, as well as members from other parties, to join us in providing the District with the much-needed stability it deserves.”