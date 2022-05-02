Old setts which are ripped up from Stamford's Red Lion Square will be put to good use.

Work is set to begin on the £1.4m project to resurface Red Lion Square on Tuesday (May 3).

Lincolnshire County Council is replacing the square’s current ‘cobbles’ with thicker stone setts and a stronger underground foundation.

St John's Church off Red Lion Square in Stamford

However, keen for the old setts not to go to waste, Lincolnshire County Council has agreed the cobbles can be reused by Team Stamford.

The group plans to use them to 'beautify a neglected corner of Bath Row'.