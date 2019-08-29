A cockatiel has been found on the loose in a village near Stamford.

The escaped pet turned up in The Charters area of Uffington yesterday evening (Wednesday, August 28).

Marie Hughes, who found the bird, said: "I had just come out of a friend's house and it was sitting in the road.

The cockatiel which was found in Uffington

"It was very friendly, and as soon as my friend's husband put a finger out to it, it hopped on immediately."

She added that the cockatiel appeared exhausted, hungry and thirsty, but is now perking up because it is being well-looked after by someone in the village who has a pet parrot called Pip.

"The cockatiel doesn't seem to speak," added Marie, "So we're not sure of its name, and we're not sure how far it might have flown to end up where it was found."

If it is your escaped cockatiel e-mail the Mercury at smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk or call 01780 758955.

