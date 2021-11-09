Everyone is welcome to a coffee morning taking place on Saturday, November 13.

The event at the United Reformed Church Hall in Eastgate, Bourne, is from 10am to 11.30am with hot drinks, cakes, a raffle and a Christmas stall.

Organiser Anita Chipperfield said: "It's a fun event and will be great to see everyone."

United Reformed Church Hall, Eastgate, Bourne. Photo: Google Maps

A new toddler group is now being held in the United Reformed Church Hall on Wednesdays from 9am. It is run by the Bourne Evangelical Church and parents can pop along to find out more.