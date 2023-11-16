A mobile coffee stall is back on the road and helping bring communities together.

Citizens Advice Rutland has relaunched the Rural Coffee Connect scheme which tours the county offering free drinks and advice on local services.

Every Wednesday the van pulls up in a village with a community outreach officer and trained barista on board. They provide a safe and friendly space for people to enjoy a coffee and a chat.

Rutland sign

The service was running from 2019 until June this year when funding ran out, but Citizens Advice Rutland has secured a new grant.

Chief executive Duncan Furey said: “It is wonderful to welcome Rural Coffee Connect back to Rutland. Over the next 11 months, the team will visit many of our smaller communities across the county, promoting services and signposting to other charities, all whilst dispensing fantastic free coffee and always eager to have a chat with the locals."

The van will visit Langham Village Hall between 10am and 3pm on Wednesday, November 22 and 29, and December 6. Details of future stops are still to be confirmed.