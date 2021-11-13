A Stamford mental health charity is helping people to connect while facing off for battle through a game of chess.

MindSpace Stamford is launching a Coffeehouse Chess Club, an informal style of chess which emphasises the social aspects of the game.

Chess is currently experiencing an unprecedented boom in popularity following the success of Netflix drama ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ as well as millions of people discovering online chess in the pandemic.

Jamie Sutherland promoting the chess club at the Stamford Diversity Festival, August 2021

MindSpace volunteer and club organiser, Jamie Sutherland, said: “What I love about chess is that it offers people from different backgrounds, ages and cultures the chance to connect but traditional chess clubs can be a little bit intimidating, especially for beginners.

“Coffeehouse chess offers a friendly environment for people of all levels of experience to play for fun, improve their game and meet new people.”

MindSpace’s new club offers an opportunity for new and experienced chess players of all levels to meet in real life and enjoy a social game of chess, coffee and cake, with the club launching for its opening night on November 24.

Founder of MindSpace, Dr Dan Petrie, welcomed the launch of the new club with enthusiasm.

He said: “I love the fact we’re able to offer a space to connect through an activity like chess which allows a sense of learning, whether you’re new or experienced, hitting several of your ‘Five Ways to Wellbeing in one go.”

Coffeehouse chess will place at MindSpace, 39 Broad Street, on Wednesday evenings at 7pm. Full details can be found at mindspacestamford.com.