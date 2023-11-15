Inventor and YouTuber Colin Furze is planning a jaw-dropping start to this year’s Stamford Santa Fun Run.

Colin, who is well-known for his madcap creations, has previously taken part in the pre-Christmas event in Burghley Park, near Stamford.

But this year, at 11am on Sunday, December 10, he will wow the crowds with his unique method of getting a race underway.

Colin Furze will start the race

Details of this are under wraps until the day, but Colin, who lives in Stamford, promises to make it quite a spectacle for the 1,500 participants and many more who come along to watch the run.

More than 1,000 people have already secured their places and will receive a Santa suit to wear for the run. This year participants have the choice of three routes – a one, two or three-mile loop – with the longest going right up to Burghley House.

Proceeds raised from people’s entries, and the support of local sponsors, will be shared between Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, MindSpace Stamford, and The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley, which distributes money to a number of local good causes.

Entries to the Stamford Santa Fun Run can be made online www.stamfordsantafunrun.com

The price is £15 for adults and £8 for children aged five and over. Younger children can participate for free but will not receive a Santa suit.

Participants will receive a medal, a mince pie, and a glass of mulled wine or squash. Other refreshments will be available on the day for participants and spectators, and there will be a raffle for everyone to take part in.