A popular bridleway bridge which collapsed in September remains closed.

The Stamford broadeng bridge over the River Welland on the far side of Freeman’s Meadow collapsed beneath horserider Debbie Bull and her 12-year-old thoroughbred Rory on September 30.

An emergency closure was immediately put in place which ends today (Friday, November 3).

An aerial view of the broadeng bridge over the River Welland. Photo: Google

But this does not mean the bridge is reopening as a longer temporary closure order will come into force immediately afterwards.

A full survey of the bridge will be done to find out what repairs are needed, how long it will take and at what cost.

However, according to a Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson the recent floods have delayed this from happening.