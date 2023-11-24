Two members of a care home team are in the finals of the Great British Care Awards – and are up for the same prize.

Whitefriars’ Louise Green, deputy home manager and Paula West, care leader, have both been nominated for the frontline leader award for their work at the Stamford care home, which is run by The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT).

The pair have reached the East Midlands final for the awards and will attend a ceremony in Nottingham tonight (Friday, November 24) where the winner will be crowned.

Louise Green, deputy manager of Whitefriars Care Home, Stamford

Louise has worked in care for 10 years and joined the trust in 2017 as a senior carer before becoming deputy home manager at Whitefriars in April 2022.

She said: “I feel incredibly humbled at being nominated for a Great British Care Award. Receiving the email informing me that I am a finalist was amazing.”

Paula, who is passionate about dementia care and has worked in care for more 20 years, added: “I feel overwhelmed and flattered that my support has been recognised.

Paula West, care leader at Whitefriars Care Home, Stamford

“Being a care leader feels very natural to me and I strive to support my residents with professionalism, compassion and empathy.

“I am truly humbled.”