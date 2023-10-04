Colleagues from a care home took part in a 24-mile hike and camp out for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The activities team at Wood Grange Care Home in Bourne completed the walk at Rutland water in nine hours and 41 minutes.

Ruby-Mae Walker, Louise Saunders, Gosia and Hannah completed their challenge by camping in the care home’s garden and raised £765.

They said: “Taking part in fundraising for Alzheimer’s awareness has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way.

“It’s such an important cause and one very close to our hearts here at Wood Grange Care Home. We’re very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity. It was a privilege.”