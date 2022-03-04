A woman has been going above and beyond to collect donations to help people in Ukraine.

Colleen Millen from Ketton, a regular volunteer at the Second Helpings food waste charity at Barn Hill in Stamford, turned her hand to rounding up items for refugees.

Her daughter, Charlotte Hole, said the appeal had 'gone crazy' since being launched only a few days ago.

Colleen has been using her van to transport the donations

"My mum has taken time off of work to sort through donations and take them to the Ukrainian church for delivery," she said.

Charlotte has been helping her mum, with donations made locally being taken to St Olga Ukrainian Catholic Church in Peterborough, or a warehouse it is using in Orton, for delivery to refugees.

The church also has an Amazon Wishlist giving examples of items people can buy.

Colleen has had to take time off work to sort through donations

Charlotte said: "Mum is incredible. I am so proud of her, she is such an amazing woman. She just wanted to help and could not believe the amount of people that have donated."

A Facebook group has been set up for people wanting to support and donate. Colleen is also happy to pick up donations from people in the Stamford area.

As well as contacting Colleen directly, people can drop off items at Ketton Village Shop.