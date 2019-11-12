Flooding has stopped a bus from picking up students this morning.

The New College Stamford R1 bus was unable to get to the bus stop in Gretton village.

The first stop on the route was at 7.20am in Corby. A taxi was due to collect students from Gretton.

Flooded road

The college has urged students to say at the bus stop and wait for the taxis.

