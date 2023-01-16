Staff and students hosted a party for more than 100 people from the Ukrainian community.

The event at Stamford College saw babies through to grandparents get together to enjoy music, singing and poetry, as well as food, drink and presents for all the children.

Students from the college’s hospitality and catering, hair and beauty, childcare, and music departments provided party food and drinks and looked after guests.

Kapolina Didushshko, 13, Alisa Chepucko, 10, and nine-year-old Elina Golik

Event organiser Yvette Diaz-Munoz from Stamford Diversity Group said: “We are hugely grateful to Stamford College staff and students who put so much into the event.

“We are also thankful for all the kind donations that enabled this event to take place, including presents from Second Helpings and the Rotary club, and a generous financial donation from a local councillor to support the work that we are doing with Ukrainian refugees.”

The evening was also attended by Scott Coe, Stamford’s poet laureate, and Daniel Paice, the youth poet laureate.

Steph Gardes, Amanda Wheeler, Yvette Diaz-Munoz, youth poet laureate Daniel Paice, and Stamford poet laureate Scott Coe. Photo: Chris Lowndes

There were performances by Stamford’s Ukrainian Choir, and Stamford College’s ‘Ghost’ performing Scott Coe’s lyrics put to music by Ukrainian composer Ruslan Kvinta.

Emma Hemmings, assistant principal for curriculum at Stamford College, said: “It’s a pleasure to work alongside Stamford Town Council and Stamford Diversity Group to support the local Ukrainian community.

“It was a great opportunity for our students to showcase their skills and work with the young people and their families.”

She added that people at Stamford College and its affiliate, Peterborough College, feel a civic responsibility and are “always happy to support our community”.

Enjoying the party. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem), who is on Stamford Town Council and South Kesteven District Council, has been working alongside Yvette in coordinating a team of volunteers working with the Ukrainian community.

She said: “This is the second event we have held at Stamford College and we were overwhelmed by how helpful the staff and students have been.

“Highlights were the powerful performance by Ghost and the frantic pass the parcel game at the end of the evening – a first for the Ukrainian children.”

Singer Ghost White. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Oksqnq Feolorenkz with three-year-old twins Artir and Artem. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Members of the Stamford Ukrainian Choir Photo: Chris Lowndes

Thomas Lloyd, John Lowe and Ciaron O'Connor from the catering team at Stamford College Photo: Chris Lowndes

The party had a Christmas theme because in Ukraine the Orthodox church tradtion is to celebrate Christmas Day on January 7.

Since 2017, both December 25 and January 7 have been official holidays in Ukraine.

Christmas in Ukraine traditionally lasts until the Feast of Epiphany on January 19.