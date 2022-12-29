Stamford College has been named a construction hub by a leading manufacturer in the building industry.

After a successful application to a nationwide scheme, the college will receive extra support from Forterra to help its students.

It joins seven other colleges in the country.

Students will benefit from expert advice and support from leading figures in the construction industry who will share their knowledge through a series of site visits and talks.

The colleges will also enjoy a boost to their resources, with a donation of 12,000 bricks, branded merchandise and the opportunity for one exemplary student to receive £500 worth of tools.

The hubs are part of the company’s nationwide effort to inspire ambition and foster talent in the next generation of construction workers.

Stephen Harrison, chief executive of Forterra, said: "We have been impressed by the high standard of applications received, and have every confidence that these colleges and their students will go on to produce brickwork of the highest quality.

"Forterra takes pride in supporting the continued development of high standards and technical skills in the bricklaying industry with the view of bolstering future UK productivity.”