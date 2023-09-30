Stamford College’s ‘Gallery Kitchen’ earns recommendation badge on Restaurant Guru website
A restaurant run by college students has been recognised in a guide for good food.
Stamford College’s in-house restaurant, the ‘Gallery Kitchen’, has received a recommendation badge from Restaurant Guru, a global food website with millions of monthly users.
Lauren Lowe, hospitality lecturer, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised by Restaurant Guru.
“It is a true testament to the commitment and passion the team and our students put into every aspect of the Gallery Kitchen experience.”
The catering and hospitality course at the college in Drift Road has been helping to kick-start pupil's careers for more than fifty years.
The students run the restaurant on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday lunchtimes by taking on roles in the kitchen and front of house.
The restaurant also has a five-star rating on Tripadvisor.
