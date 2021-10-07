A college has reintroduced the use of face masks to maintain the safety of staff and students.

Stamford College, which has not seen a sharp rise in cases before introducing this, is once again asking staff and students to wear a face covering whilst in communal areas to ensure there is no rise.

The college has weekly covid contingency meetings to review the situation and if anything more needs to be put in place.

Stamford College

Kristian Mansfield, marketing lead for Stamford College, said: “All students have been asked to wear masks in the communal areas of the college.”

Students and staff have not been asked to wear a face mask whilst in the classroom.

He added: “This is to increase the safety of the students.”

Students are being asked to social distance where possible.

Kristian said: “All students have the opportunity to access lateral flow tests.”

They were also tested before coming back after the summer holidays.

Latest government advice concerning keeping people safe from coronavirus i schools is that face coverings are no longer advised for pupils, staff and visitors either in classrooms or in communal areas.

Sarah Young, vice principal of student and staff experience, said: “”It is to protect themselves and others and ensure that campus is as safe as possible.”

She added: “The risk has not gone away and we will continue to do what we can to keep both staff and students safe.”