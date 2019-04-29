The A1 Stamford by-pass is suffering delays northbound following a collision earlier this morning.

The incident was reported by AA Roadwatch at 7.34am and took place on the road between Casterton lane and the B1081.

The northbound carriageway was partially blocked and passers-by report a silver car appears to have collided with the crash barriers in the central reservation.

Traffic (9316230)

An ambulance was also called out but there are no reports of any serious injuries.

The tailback appeared to last for at least several miles on the northbound section of the Stamford bypass.