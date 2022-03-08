A huge serpent has grown in the grounds of a town school thanks to a joint project between pupils and Rotarians.

Year 5 children at Bluecoat School in Green Lane, Stamford, were involved in planting crocus bulbs in the shape of a snake - the pattern they chose for the display of flowers.

Members of the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley supplied the bulbs as part of the End Polio Now awareness campaign. Over the past 30 years Rotary International has helped reduce the number of countries in which polio is suffered from 125 to just two - Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Showing pupils the crocus bulbs (55307238)

Chris Harrison-Smith from the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley said: "The children were involved in the planning and we helped them with the ground preparation work.

"We have long links with Bluecoat School and pupils in Year 5 do a project on polio and learn about how it is being eradicated."

Children were rewarded for their efforts not only by seeing the bulbs become bright purple flowers this month, but were also given badges and a poetry book by the Rotary club.

Rotary Club members with pupils involved in the project (55307247)

Over the past decade, members of the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley have been involved in setting up a library at Bluecoat School as well as listening to children read.

They are also organisers of the annual Stamford Santa Fun Run at Burghley Park.

To become involved in the club, click here.

A job well done (55307250)