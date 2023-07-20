A well-known comedian has announced she will appear in a town theatre because of its policy to help people with disabilities.

Rosie Jones will perform her brand of comedy at Stamford Corn Exchange in Broad Street.

The comedian, best known for her travel series Trip Hazard and Mission: Accessible, is on a UK tour of theatres that make additional seats available to customers with disabilities.

Her show is on Friday, October 27 and tickets are £15 from www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01780 766455.

By Hannah Walker