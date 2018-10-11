Strictly Come Dancing star Seann Walsh, who has hit national headlines this week after being caught kissing his married dance partner, will still perform a comedy gig in Stamford next year.

Today (Thursday, October 11), Stamford Corn Exchange tweeted that tickets were still available for the gig, which was originally due to take place this Autumn but had to be rescheduled after Seann was revealed as a contestant in the BBC One hit series.

Stamford Corn Exchange

The tweet read: "Keep on struttin your stuff @bbcstrictly @seannwalsh. Looking forward to seeing you live here @StamfordCET".

Seann and dance partner Katya Jones were pictured kissing. Seann has since split up with his girlfriend. Both have apologised for their actions.