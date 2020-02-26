Two comedy events will be held in Stamford and Oakham on Thursday, February 27.

Craig Murray will top the bill at Voodoo Stands Up at Mama Liz’s in Stamford

Craig’s charismatic, mock-confrontational style has the ability to captivate any audience.

Opening the night will be former Perrier Award nominee Luke Toulson and completing the line-up will be Canadian one-liner powerhouse,Brad Bryans. Chris Tavner will compere the evening

This event has been organised in association with Funhouse Comedy. The doors will be open from 8pm and the show starts at 8.30pm. Tickets cost £10 from mamaliz.co.uk/index.php or 01780 765888

Nathan Caton will top the bill at The Grainstore in Oakham from 8.15pm. Nathan has appeared onLive At The Apollo, Mock The Week, Russell Howard’s Good News and Can’t Tell Nathan Caton Nothing.

Opening the night will be Ivan Brackenbury, who has appeared on 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Hospital People.

Also appearing will be Simon Lomas and James Dowdeswell who will compere the event.

The doors will be open from 6.15pm and last orders for food is at 7.15pm. Tickets cost £10 from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk