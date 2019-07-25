A communications guru who earned “more than a cabinet minister” has returned to South Kesteven District Council.

Adrian Smith left the council last October some 18 months or so after starting work with the council in June 2017.

His role attracted controversy after Deepings Independent councillor Ashley Baxter (pictured below) revealed Mr Smith's company Emulus Communications was typically being paid over £10,000 a month for his work.

Coun Baxter revealed the payments last July, saying he was ‘shocked’ SKDC was “paying over £140,000 a year to an external consultant for work which should rightly be carried out by Council staff.”

Coun Baxter also said such a figure was “more than a government minister.”

At the time, SKDC’s then chief executive Aidan Rave said: “Adrian brings immense value to South Kesteven and is a critical part of the senior team here at the council.”

Ashley baxter- who revealed the payments (14277142)

This week, council sources told the Mercury that Mr Smith was back at the council and many councillors were upset at the appointment. They said it was fuelling opposition to council leader Matthew Lee, who has already been hit by the sudden resignation of former chief executive Aidan Rave.

A council spokesperson said: “Adrian Smith is employed by SKDC on an 18-month contract as strategic communications and policy lead (housing). He took up this post at the end of June following open recruitment and a panel-led decision-making process.

“Councillor Matthew Lee was not involved in any way with this process. There is no link between Adrian’s appointment and the departure of Aidan Rave.

“Adrian’s role is part of a small, specialist team created to lead the Council in developing an innovative partnership to tackle the housing challenges in South Kesteven via the Housing Delivery Programme.”