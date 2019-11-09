Remembrance and Armistice Day commemorations will take place across the area on Sunday, November 10 and Monday, November 11.

The parade assembles at 10.30am in Star Lane and St Paul’s Street in Stamford on Sunday for a march to the war memorial. A wreath laying ceremony and a service will take place from 10.50am.

The parade in Bourne will leave the bus station at 10.15am on Sunday. Wreath laying at the war memorial will take place from 10.45am followed by a service at Bourne Abbey Church.

Stamford Remembrance Parade

The Royal British Legion Remembrance parade will set off from the Market Place in Oakham at 2pm on Sunday. A wreath laying ceremony will take place at the war memorial following a service at All Saints’ Church from 2.30pm.

Two-minute silence will be observed outside Crown Walk in Oakham at 11am on Monday followed by prayers.

St Mary’s Church in Ashwell will hold a Remembrance service at 10.45am on Sunday, followed by a wreath laying service at 11am at the war memorial.

Remembrance service at Bourne war memorial

Barnack’s Remembrance service will be held at St John the Baptist Church from 10am on Sunday followed by a commemoration at the war memorial at 10.50am. There will be an observance at the war memorial at 10.50am on Monday.