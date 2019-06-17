Community centre proposed for Oakham

A ‘safe space’ for local people with mental health issues to meet, chat and make friends, is proposed for Oakham town centre.

Judith Gilboy of Whissendine seeks a ‘change of use’ from a photography studio to a ‘non-residential community centre’ at 2A High Street.

Her application to Rutland County Council said: “We opened in September 2018 and meet once a week in the congregational church hall in Oakham. As demands for our services increases, the church hall no longer meets our needs.”

“Peppers - A Safe Place is currently applying to become a Charitable Incorporated Organisation.

“The new premises offers the opportunity to develop a programme of therapeutic sessions including hand massage, talks on benefits of healthy eating, community singing/music sessions, yoga, mindfulness arts and craft.”

The premises will initially open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 5.30pm with up to 20 people calling in a day.