Community centre proposed for Oakham
A ‘safe space’ for local people with mental health issues to meet, chat and make friends, is proposed for Oakham town centre.
Judith Gilboy of Whissendine seeks a ‘change of use’ from a photography studio to a ‘non-residential community centre’ at 2A High Street.
Her application to Rutland County Council said: “We opened in September 2018 and meet once a week in the congregational church hall in Oakham. As demands for our services increases, the church hall no longer meets our needs.”
“Peppers - A Safe Place is currently applying to become a Charitable Incorporated Organisation.
“The new premises offers the opportunity to develop a programme of therapeutic sessions including hand massage, talks on benefits of healthy eating, community singing/music sessions, yoga, mindfulness arts and craft.”
The premises will initially open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 5.30pm with up to 20 people calling in a day.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.