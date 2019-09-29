A celebratory evening was held in Deeping Community Primary School for a group that has been meeting for the past 20 years.

The Glebe Singers choir, formed in 1999 by Sara Woolhouse and David Scoffield, has about 30 members who provide entertainment at various occasions throughout the year.

The Glebe Singers celebrating the 20th anniversary

Unfortunately, the present musical director Bartosz Drzewiecki and co-founder Sara Woolhouse were not able to attend the evening, but their immense efforts within the choir were recognised at the celebration.

The choir is taking part in Burghley at Twilight on Wednesday October 2 and in a concert at Barnack's church on November 30.

“We also have concerts coming up in the new year to celebrate the 20th anniversary,” said David, adding: “It is impossible to pick our favourite song, but the choir enjoys a wide variety, from folk to show songs.”

20th Anniversary cake

A celebratory cake was made by member of the choir Chris Rigby.

During term time, the choir practice is at 7.30pm at Deeping Community Primary School. New members are always welcome.