A plan drawn up locally to shape a community’s future development has been submitted to district planners for examination.

The Deepings Neighbourhood Plan has taken more than four years to produce and involved many people from Market Deeping and Deeping St James representing different groups.

The plan, plus four required reports and statements, and 21 appendices, was submitted to South Kesteven District Council on June 8. The entire documentation totals more than 2,000 pages, the outcome of a programme of community engagement. This included a public consultation last year.