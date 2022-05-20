Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stamford Striders help to create map of defibrillator locations after runner saved after cardiac arrest

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 20 May 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

When Tony Comber collapsed with a cardiac arrest while out running, he was ‘lucky’.

People he was with, who had first aid training, used CPR to keep his blood pumping and three portable defibrillators arrived at the scene within five minutes.

Without their efforts - and the electric shock that put his heart back into a normal rhythm - Tony would have died, or suffered brain damage.

Health Human Interest Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE