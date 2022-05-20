Stamford Striders help to create map of defibrillator locations after runner saved after cardiac arrest
Published: 06:00, 20 May 2022
When Tony Comber collapsed with a cardiac arrest while out running, he was ‘lucky’.
People he was with, who had first aid training, used CPR to keep his blood pumping and three portable defibrillators arrived at the scene within five minutes.
Without their efforts - and the electric shock that put his heart back into a normal rhythm - Tony would have died, or suffered brain damage.