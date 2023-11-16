Church leaders have drawn up plans for a two-storey extension on the site of an old burial ground to accommodate the growing congregation.

Oakham Baptist Church is bursting at the seams with people often having to stand outside to listen to Sunday sermons.

It also has a growing list of social and support groups wanting to meet there since the closure of Voluntary Action Rutland.

The proposed extension to Oakham Baptist Church. Photo: G4 Architects

Architects have been working on expansion plans which will be unveiled at a public meeting next week.

Project manager Tim Allen said: “It’s important for us to have more worship space, but this is also about creating a community space which everyone can access.

“We’ve picked up a lot of people through our church activities and other support groups. All of that means attendance is growing and we are bursting out of the doors.

The plans include a two-storey extension and basement. Photo: G4 Architects

“If this helps us to help other people, it will be great.”

The proposed two-storey extension and basement would be built behind the Melton Road church, backing onto Westgate car park.

The area is a former 19th century burial ground which would be excavated for the work to proceed. An archaeological assessment has already been conducted and due to not being used for burials since the mid 1800s, the plot would be classed as an archaeological dig site.

The church has a list of who was buried there and it contains the remains of 50 people. If the plans go ahead, their remains would be excavated and reburied alongside a memorial plaque.

Oakham Baptist Church

Plans will be on show to the public next Friday (November 24) from 3-5pm and Saturday (November 25) from 10am until midday at the church. There will be people on hand to answer questions and share feedback.

A planning application will be submitted to Rutland County Council in January. Once approved the committee will look at grants and fundraising, although the cost of the project is still to be determined.

The church already hosts a children’s Lego club, community cafe, toddler group, Christmas Day lunch, debt counselling and addiction support groups.

The proposed extension would include flexible rooms which would be available for additional groups.