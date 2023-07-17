A community fair raised more than £1,000 to enhance learning opportunities for primary school children.

The Parent Teacher and Friends Association at Bluecoat Primary School in Stamford hosted a traditional fair on Saturday.

Despite moving inside to avoid the windy weather, the event attracted a good crowd of pupils and their families, along with members of the wider community.

Bluecoat Primary School summer fete 2023

The games room was particularly popular. There was also a raffle, tombola, barbecue and activities run by the sports charity Inspire+.

PTFA treasurer Jacqui Trayford said: “The atmosphere was great and it was lovely to see the community come together.

“The PTFA was only formed last year and this was the first fair we have organised, so we’re really pleased that it went so well.

Bluecoat Primary School summer fete 2023

“We’d like to thank everyone who supported us and especially the businesses which donated pries for the raffle.”

The committee will meet in September to decide how to spend the money which was raised.

Bluecoat Primary School summer fete 2023

