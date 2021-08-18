A community fridge has reopened after being closed due to the pandemic.

Second Helpings’ fridge, which is located in the passageway at the side of Stamford Methodist Church between Barn Hill and North Street, is back in use for the community.

Second Helpings, Stamford’s community project to reduce food waste, offers food through its community fridge on a pay-as-you-feel basis.

Second Helpings volunteers

The fridge will be open from Tuesday to Saturday between 9.30am and 5.30pm.

It is always well-stocked with fruit, vegetables and wrapped meals, which members of the community can collect.

Customers are asked sanitize before they use the fridge and only touch what they take.

Second Helpings is also looking for a new head of volunteers, to support more than 200 volunteers across the different functions of Second Helpings.

The voluntary role, which is suited to a person who is passionate about reducing food waste, would include working closely with committee members and the operational teams, responsibility for all volunteer issues, from recruitment, induction and training, resource allocation, safeguarding and compliance, volunteer communication, and maintenance of a complete and GDPR compliant volunteer database.

To apply, e-mail a brief CV to committeechair@secondhelpings.org.uk.