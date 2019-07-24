Good causes in Stamford look set for a boost with the town council looking at launching a ‘community grants’ scheme.

The move follows South Kesteven District Council having a Ward Member Grants Scheme, where each district councillor has £1,000 to spend on community events and good causes in their wards.

Stamford Town Council has already been discussing a similar scheme, believing the town councillors who are not on the district council should be able to offer similar support.

Mayor Breda Griffin (14232402)

But despite a majority voting to see how the council can find the £13,000 needed to run it, members are divided on the issue.

Coun Carol Johnson said that she wasn’t against the scheme, but noting over four years both councils would spend £224,000, she wondered if a lump sum could do more than each individual councillor spending £1,000.

Coun William Turner opposed such schemes, believing the money “could be used to purchase votes.”

Coun David Taylor agreed people might “perceive” the scheme to be a vote buyer.

Coun Bob Sandall said it would create ‘a level playing field’ so all councillors had £1,000 to spend.

Members also clashed on how they spent the money and what groups needed to do to obtain support.

Coun Mike Exton said South Kesteven has three pots of funding that clubs can apply for, and one he knows has just obtained £10,000.

“The funding is there. It’s up to clubs and societies to what’s available.”

But he also told the meeting, he looked in the Mercury so see what is going on and see who may need support.

Mayor Breda Griffin (pictured) added the money was not simply given out, SKDC insists certain criteria is met.

Town clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg confirmed after the meeting that members are still investigating the scheme. However, they would probably adopt it as policy in the next month or two, as they sort out the budget, with grants available for the current financial year.