Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Bourne Salvation Army takes a trip to Hunstanton for beach meeting

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 11 July 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Bourne Salvation Army, including the Corps Cameo Club for the over-sixties, took advantage of warm summer weather to arrange an outing to Hunstanton in north Norfolk earlier this month.

After arriving with the group by coach, the corps officer, Lieutenant Sarah O'Grady, conducted a 'beach meeting' next to the bandstand on the seafront, after which most of those who travelled along enjoyed a picnic lunch together.

People were then able to spend time exploring the seaside town before the coach brought them back to Bourne.

Lt Sarah O'Grady leads a meeting on the Hunstanton seafront
Lt Sarah O'Grady leads a meeting on the Hunstanton seafront

The outing is thought to have been a first for Bourne Salvation Army, which has its headquarters in Manning Road, Bourne.

Bourne Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE