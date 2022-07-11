Bourne Salvation Army, including the Corps Cameo Club for the over-sixties, took advantage of warm summer weather to arrange an outing to Hunstanton in north Norfolk earlier this month.

After arriving with the group by coach, the corps officer, Lieutenant Sarah O'Grady, conducted a 'beach meeting' next to the bandstand on the seafront, after which most of those who travelled along enjoyed a picnic lunch together.

People were then able to spend time exploring the seaside town before the coach brought them back to Bourne.

Lt Sarah O'Grady leads a meeting on the Hunstanton seafront

The outing is thought to have been a first for Bourne Salvation Army, which has its headquarters in Manning Road, Bourne.