A festival of fun will be taking place at a town school tomorrow (Friday, September).

The ‘Festival on the Field’ at Bluecoat School in Green Lane, Stamford, from 4pm will offer food stalls and activities arranged by school staff and parents.

Headteacher Emma Houlton said: “Our Festival on the Field event will be a great opportunity to celebrate our school community coming together with friends and neighbours.

Hook a duck is just one of the games at the festival

“We hope to raise lots of funds for our fabulous allotment, which enables us to keep a healthy supply of produce that we donate to the local community.”

The event promises live entertainment, games and activities and is open to friends, neighbours and prospective parents and pupils of the school.

Festival on the Field will include fun and games

The school has a Coronation Community Allotment, which it established to help bring members of the community together and provide something positive.