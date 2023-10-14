A community library is offering people the chance to swap books with other readers.

The Elsea Park Community Trust has paid for a small shed to house the service on the estate in Bourne.

It is positioned outside the community centre for people to drop off their unwanted books or pick up something new to read.

Spiderman and Thor visit the community library at Elsea Park

Trust chairman Jono Brough said: “A resident suggested the idea and we decided to take it forward. The response so far has been very good and we hope lots of children will start to use it too when they pass it on their way to and from school.”

The storage shed cost around £160.

