A 'blossom day' community picnic will take place on Sunday (May 1).

Stamford Community Orchard Group, Stamford in Bloom and Art Pop-Up are holding the event from 10.30am in the town orchard, which can be found at the end of Christ Church Close.

It will mark the first Orchard Day across Europe and will feature music, food and orchard activities.

Chairman of Stamford Community Orchard Group Annie Hall and her nieces

There will be a children’s storyteller, face painter, Woven Chords Community Choir and the Gazebo Folk Band.

Stalls selling honey, bird boxes and orchard products will be there, as well as a mobile bar. Bring a blanket or picnic chairs, and food and drink to share.