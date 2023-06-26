Towns and villages have been awarded thousands of pounds for a variety of projects aimed at improving community life.

Playgrounds, an outdoor gym and several village halls are among those to benefit from the latest round of prosperity funding handed out by South Kesteven District Council.

It is awarding £166,000 overall, with Rippingale Jubilee Playing Field Fund receiving the largest slice of £20,000 in this round. It will be used to replace old changing rooms, allowing more sports teams to use the site.

Projects across the area have received grants from the Shared Prosperity Fund

Deputy leader of the council, Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind) said: “I am really pleased to see so many innovative uses of the Shared Prosperity Fund.

"The current tranche of grant funding has reached a diverse range of groups spread across many of our villages and towns across the district.”

Other benefactors include Frank Newborn Community Projects, which will receive £7,000 to enhance the outside gym equipment at the recreation ground in Stamford, and Stamford Diversity Group which will receive £2,791 to stage a free classical music concert for people living in more deprived areas of the town.

The Benedict Blythe Foundation, which was set up in memory of a five-year-old Stamford schoolboy, has been awarded £2,500 to fund a summer creative writing competition for primary school children while the Friends of Stamford Station will receive £2,000 to install direction signs and a new welcome sign at the train station.

Other grants include: Carlby Village Hall Committee - £15,000 for solar and battery storage; Tallington Parish Council - £14,475 to repair footpaths through Millennium Green; Tallington Village Hall and Playing Field Association - £13,160 to replace wooden playing equipment; Brudenell Playing Fields Management in Baston - £9,676 to replace a see-saw and swing; St Andrews Church in Billingborough - £9,260 to restore church clock; Uffington Parish Council - £3,420 for a new village notice board; Carlby Village Hall - £1,205 to replace the lighting system; Barholm and Stowe Parish Meeting - £590 to buy a new defibrillator box; The Ron Dawson Memorial Trust in Corby Glen – £5,160 to fit loft insulation; Irnham Parish Council - £3,000 to preserve a coronation village sign; St James’ Church PCC in Castle Bytham – £1,900 to repair and clean the war memorial; The Colsterworth Nature Trail – £1,200 for a tree survey to identify and prioritise trees; Colsterworth Festival of Performing Arts – £500 for its 25th anniversary concert.

The money allocated in this round of grants must be spent by March 2025. Twenty-eight projects were successful in their bids.

Applications were assessed on how the project responds to a local need, what benefits it will bring to the community and whether the project can be completed within the required timeframe.

Groups can still apply for future rounds of funding by visiting www.southkesteven.gov.uk/SPFgrants There is no fixed deadline for applications and they will be considered on a rolling basis.