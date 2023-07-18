Organisers of a village fete failed to let the miserable weather dampen spirits.

The annual village fete in Ryhall was held on Saturday (July 14).

Because of weather warnings in place for strong winds and heavy rain it was moved from its outside location into the village hall.

Ryhall Village Fete 2023

Andrew Nebel, organiser, said: “It was a challenge as it had to be a last minute decision.

“We were crossing our fingers and toes that it wouldn’t be as bad as it was forecast but we could see the winds getting stronger and stronger. It was the right decision.

“It was all hands to the deck and everyone pulled together in traditional British fashion.”

Ryhall Village Fete 2023

The event was opened by High Sheriff of Rutland, Geraldine Feehally.

A mix of stalls including games and food and drink were all crammed into the village hall.

There was also entertainment from the Stamford Vintage Singers and Stamford’s U3A ukulele group.

Andrew said: “It was a really nice social occasion - everyone was mingling and talking.

Ryhall Village Fete 2023

“A village fete is good at bringing society together.”

He added that about a couple of hundred people attended.

Andrew hopes that the things which were cancelled, such as the dog show, can be held separately later this year.

Ryhall Village Fete 2023

Proceeds, which are still being counted, will go to village good causes.

Photos taken by Mercury photographer Chris Lowndes can be bought here.

Ryhall Village Fete 2023

