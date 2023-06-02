A foal born on the day of the King’s coronation has been saved by a community of people.

Charlie arrived on May 6 at a livery yard near The Grange at Pickworth, north of Stamford.

Born a twin, his sister was stillborn and Charlie showed barely a sign of life.

Andrea Powis with Charlie and Millie

But Andrea Powis, who owns and runs the yard, used her experience to give the foal its best chance of survival.

“We didn’t know Millie was carrying twins,” said Andrea. “The scan hadn’t shown it.”

“But after Charlie came out he was followed by a little filly that was stillborn.”

Charlie was not in a good way and showed signs of dummy foal syndrome, in which the young animal behaves as if it is still ‘sleeping’ in the womb.

Andrea had called a vet and they performed a squeeze technique on Charlie that can prompt a reaction in the animal’s brain to ‘wake’ and suckle.

It worked, but he was not out of the woods. Unable to stand to feed because of the weakness of his legs, Charlie needed to be bottle-fed with milk from his mother, and Andrea cared for the foal, feeding him hourly, day and night.

After 12 days of veterinary treatment that included plasma infusions and antibiotics, Millie and Charlie’s owners, who don’t live in the area, decided they were unable to afford the costs and reluctantly said they would have to have Charlie put down.

But rather than give up, Andrea decided Charlie was a fighter and deserved a chance. The owners gave Millie and Charlie to her and she continued his care.

Andrea Powis with Charlie and Millie

Fellow horse-lover at the livery, Diane Roberts, said: “Andrea couldn’t contemplate the thought of having Charlie put down. She could not give up on the little fella and has already spent about £2,000 of her own money on him.”

Another friend from the livery started a GoFundMe page, so that others can help to share the cost of Charlie’s ongoing treatment.

This includes remedial work on Charlie’s legs because, although he can now stand, they are weak. His front legs splay and his back hooves turn up under the meagre weight of his body.

He will have plastic shoes fitted that help to correct these issues and although he will never be a racehorse, Andrea believes that in six months’ time he will leading a healthy and happy life.

She and Diane plan to hold a tea party celebration once Charlie is healthy, to thank those who have been involved in paying for or giving up time for his care.