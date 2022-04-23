People from different areas of the community have come together in Stamford to see how best to support Ukrainians seeking refuge.

Lynne Edmunds, who has taken on a mother and son from Ukraine, spoke about how the process was ‘frustrating’ and ‘exhausting’ but described some aspects - such as the boy’s new school providing full uniform as ‘brilliant’.

Charity Mindspace Stamford is assisting with the mental health provision of hosts and refugees and Stamford Methodist Church is providing a venue for social activities and other support.

Corinna Selby, William Booker, Chantal Radley, Amanda Wheeler, Lynne Edmunds and Yvette Diaz-Munoz (56193622)

Volunteers will be providing English tuition and Stamford Academy in High Street has offered two classrooms.

Lynne, who lives in Stamford and is behind the Facebook page ‘Homes for Ukrainians Stamford and Villages’, said: “I’m so humbled and grateful for all the support.”

South Kesteven district councillor Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem aligned with Inds - Stamford St George’s) added: “Local people are extremely kind and generous.

“Our community will rally together to support the Ukrainian arrivals and their host families.”

Christ Church in Green Lane, Stamford, is holding international meet ups on alternate Friday mornings from 10am until midday, the next one taking place today (Friday, April 22) and an international food share event on Saturday, May 21, from 4pm until 7pm.

South Kesteven District Council, in partnership with Stamford Diversity Group, is supporting the auctioning of a fundraising art board and canvas by Stamford street artist Paul Kneen.

This will take place at Batemans auctioneers in Ryhall Road, Stamford, on Saturday, May 7.

Stamford Town Council is organising a ‘Ukraine Peace Walk’ with Stamford Diversity Group tomorrow (Saturday, April 30) starting at 4pm at the Stamford Arts

Centre.

Paul Kneen is due to attend and his art will be on show before the walk starts.

Alex Sismay from For Love of Sewing has made some ribbon pins, which can be bought for a donation on the day, and children will be given a blue or yellow balloon to walk with.

There will be time of reflective silence at the end of the walk, and mezzo-Soprano Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues will perform.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call Amanda on 07810 366762 or email: amanda.wheeler@southkesteven.gov.uk