The community has stepped up to support a fundraising drive for a two-year-old boy with a rare genetic disorder.

Lenny Blaik, from Stamford, was diagnosed with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) this summer, one of only 90 people worldwide to be diagnosed with the condition.

It causes human connective tissue, such as ligament, cartilage and tendons, to turn into bone, while broken bones can lead to permanent damage.

With no cure or treatment available, Lenny's family are busy fundraising to increase research into the rare condition to give hope of a better future for their son and others.

"Lenny has a lot of flare-ups all over his body right now, but he's also so happy and smiling," said mum Stacey.

"He is just getting on with his day-to-day stuff - he's incredible.

"The fundraising is going great and we are still looking for donations if anybody would like to donate."

Among a raft of events and ideas to raise money for the FOP Friends charity, Lenny's dad Michael launched a prize raffle.

More than 80 Stamford area businesses donated an assortment of prizes for the raffle from meals out, hair and beauty treatments and cash, to signed football shirts, Christmas hampers and days out.

Around £2,700 of £1 tickets had been sold after three weeks, putting them well on the way to hitting the £3,000 target by the day of the raffle - Friday, November 26.

A Halloween trail raised £126, while a weekly bonus ball draw has raised £340.

A supporter also donated £165 proceeds from a stall at Ryhall Craft Fair, and a psychic supper added £300 to the cause.

The family are also selling FOP Friends Christmas cards, and are to hold a follow-up Christmas hamper raffle after November 26.

To buy a raffle ticket or donate prizes, contact Michael on his Facebook page at Mick Blaik, or e-mail Lenny's mum Stacey at staceygoodliffe22@gmail.com.

And to donate to the FOP Friends crowdfunding page click here.