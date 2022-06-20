Commuters urged not to travel due to rail strikes

People are being urged to avoid Transport for London (TfL) services tomorrow (Tuesday, June 21) and later this week due to strikes.

The RMT and Unite unions are planning strike action and TfL expects severe disruption across the network.

Currently, the strikes are due to end on Wednesday and people should avoid travel before mid-morning on Wednesday (June 22) unless absolutely necessary, TfL says.

Train passing level crossing. Photo: Iliffe

A week of travel disruption is expected across the country, affecting London Underground, Overground and Elizabeth line services between June 21 and June 26.

Network Rail has warned that the planned strikes will cause six days of disruption because of the knock-on effect on services on the days in between.

People are being encouraged to walk and cycle to make journeys in London, if they can.

Railway crossing. Photo: Iliffe

Andy Lord, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “I want to apologise to our customers for the impact these strikes will have on their journeys and urge people to avoid travel on all TfL services on June 21 unless absolutely necessary.

"If they are travelling, they must complete journeys by 6pm, and expect disruption across the network. Walking and cycling is likely to be the best way to get around during this action.

“The strike on the London Underground has been timed by the RMT and Unite unions to cause maximum disruption to our millions of customers by coinciding with strike action on national rail services."

He added that the strike is "particularly frustrating" because no changes have been proposed to pensions and no job losses have been announced.

"My message to them is that it’s not too late to work with us to find a resolution and avoid the huge disruption this action will cause," he added.

TfL has proposed not filling about 500 to 600 jobs as they become vacant – including 250 currently unfilled Tube station posts.

Travel advice for each day is:

Tuesday (June 21) - London Underground and national rail strikes:

There is likely to be severe disruption or no service on all London Underground lines.

If customers cannot avoid travelling, they should plan ahead and leave more time for journeys. Customers using any Underground services that are running are advised to complete their journey by 6pm.

The Elizabeth line will be running a reduced service. Services between Paddington and Abbey Wood will be running a reduced service between 7am and 6pm. The west (Paddington to Reading and Heathrow) branches of the Elizabeth line will run a reduced service from 7.40am and on the east (Liverpool Street to Shenfield) from 7.30am, with customers on these branches advised to complete all journeys by 4pm.

The London Overground will run a reduced service between 7.30am and 6pm. Services running are expected to be very busy and may not be able to stop at all stations.

Other TfL services that are running, including buses, are likely to be extremely busy with queues to board. Customers using DLR services from stations also served by London Underground are advised to check before they travel due to possible station closures for safety reasons.

Walking or cycling may be quicker for some journeys. Santander Cycles will be available, with teams ensuring that bikes are distributed at key locations according to demand. Rental e-scooters are also available to hire in some London boroughs.

Wednesday (June 22):

There will be no London Underground services running before 8am and a reduced service on the London Overground and Elizabeth line. Customers are encouraged to avoid making journeys until mid-morning.

Thursday (June 23) and Saturday (June 25) - national rail strikes:

There will be a reduced service on the London Overground and Elizabeth line on these days due to the national rail strike and its impact on shared track and assets. Services running are expected to be very busy and may not be able to stop at all stations.

The central section of the Elizabeth line will still be running a reduced service but will close as normal at 11pm. The west (Paddington to Reading and Heathrow) branch of the Elizabeth line will run a reduced service from 7.40am and on the east (Liverpool Street to Shenfield) from 7.30am, with customers advised to complete all journeys by 4pm. The London Overground will run a reduced service between 7.30am and 6pm.

London Underground will operate as much of the network as possible. However, there will be no service from Queen’s Park to Harrow and Wealdstone on the Bakerloo line and on the Richmond and Wimbledon branches of the District line services will only operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm. The Waterloo and City line will operate as usual on Thursday (June 23) but has a planned closure on Saturday (June 25). There is also the potential for disruption due to the strike impacting London Underground staff availability, meaning customers should still check before they travel.

Friday 24 and Sunday 26 June:

Disruption from the national rail strike will continue to affect customers on the mornings when no strike action is planned. London Underground customers using sections of the Bakerloo and District lines, which will be affected by national rail strike action, are encouraged to avoid making journeys until mid-morning. Elizabeth line and Overground services will start later than usual so please check before you travel.