A company has bucked the national trend by opening two new branches in Stamford and Bourne.

Melton Building Society opened for business earlier this month, with official ribbon-cutting ceremonies taking place today (Tuesday).

The staff have helped customers to open 100 new accounts in Stamford and 67 in Bourne since their opening day on April 3.

Melton Building Society staff Julie Hubbard, Chelsea, Fiona Pollard, Simon Taylor, Rachel Cox and Sandra Baker celebrate the opening in Stamford

Chief executive officer, Simon Taylor, said: “We’re building on our commitment to helping local communities and believe there is a strong demand for face-to-face services.

“The response has been brilliant in both towns. The vast majority of accounts have been opened by people under 60. We believe that people still want to talk in person when facing big financial decisions like mortgages and investments.”

Chairperson of the board, Fiona Pollard, added: “Not everyone wants to do their banking digitally. As long as people want a face-to-face service, we will continue to do that.”

Melton Building Society has three other branches in Oakham, Melton Mowbray and Grantham.

Its new premises in High Street, Stamford, and North Street, Bourne, were both previously occupied by the Nottingham Building Society, which closed at the end of last year.

Customers in Stamford were treated to free cake and drinks at the ribbon-cutting this morning before the team moved on to Bourne at lunchtime.