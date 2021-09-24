A team of walkers from a Stamford company have conquered Britain's highest mountain as part of a long-running charity campaign.

Stamford Stone employees climbed Ben Nevis and have so far raised £8,318, or £9,540 with Gift Aid, for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, in Peterborough.

The figure has already gone well beyond the original £5,000 target.

The Stamford Stone team reach the summit of Ben Nevis

The impressive feat, completed by the 20 -strong group, included a 22-hour round coach trip and nine hours of walking and climbing, as well as blisters, slips and knee injuries.

“I am so proud of the whole team," said Stamford Stone director, Laura Green.

"It was a challenging climb of over 1,345m, more challenging than any of us anticipated.

It took the team nine hours of walking and climbing

"But to reach the summit as a team knowing we had beaten our original fundraising target was an exhilarating experience.

“We’ve smashed our original targeted fundraising amount thanks to the incredible 296 supporters made up of friends, family, customers and suppliers who have contributed to our team’s amazing fundraising effort."

The company has been supporting the charity which... for the last four years.

The walk has so far raised more than £8,000

As well as Ben Nevis, staff have also completed the Prudential Ride London Event in 2018 and the Peterborough Dragon Boat Race the following year.

"I’m already inundated with ideas for next year’s challenge from the Three Peaks to Kilimanjaro," Laura added.

Visit their fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/team/stamfordstone if you would like to donate.