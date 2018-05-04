Competition to beautify town

A floral themed competition aimed at improving the appearance of Stamford will launch on Monday.

Stamford in Bloom organiser Ann Ellis said while the competition would run independently of East Midlands in Bloom, it was related.

“It’s aimed at making Stamford look better and getting everyone in the town to take responsibility and not wait for others to do it,” she said.

“We already have some incredible people doing work to improve the appearance of Stamford and just imagine what a difference we could make if everyone got stuck in.”

The competition has three categories with prizes for each. They include:

l Best decorated chair;

l Best decorated entrance; and

l Best window display.

“The decorated chair is an easy way to improve the appearance of an area and it can be taken inside at night for safety,” said Ann.

“All you need is an old chair and a little imagination.”

The best window display category is open to all businesses while entrants in the best decorated entrances category must be on the Stamford in Bloom 2018 Heritage Route.

The route runs through the town centre and takes about two hours to walk at a leisurely pace. Maps are available at the town hall.

Andrea and Lawrence Hoskins, owners of The George, will judge the entrances and chairs categories while Lady Ursula Cholmeley of Easton Walled Gardens and Andrew Norman, head of tourism at South Kesteven District Council, the windows.

“Entry forms will be available at the Tourist Information Office from Monday,” said Ann.

“Entry is free and the competition will be open until the end of June.

“Judging will take place in the first week of July, just before the East Midlands in Bloom judges arrive.”

This is the first time in about 30 years that Stamford is taking part in the regional competition again.

Ann said they hoped to include more of the town next year. “For now we’re concentrating on what we can manage.”