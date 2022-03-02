Home   News   Article

Competitors go 'flat out' at pancake races in Caldecott

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 08:56, 02 March 2022
 | Updated: 09:26, 02 March 2022

There was some flippin' good fun to be had across the area on pancake day.

The Shrove Tuesday feast saw lots of youngsters - and even more 'oldsters' - enjoy traditional pancake races in the village of Caldecott.

With a men's, ladies' and children's race, plus a competition to toss the pancake the highest, there were plenty of prizes up for grabs.

Our photographer, Alan Walters, was there to capture the excitement. Scroll down to see all his photos.

Teddy and Thomas McCole ready for the start
Monty and Wilf Kendrick practice before the race
A good start in the children's race
Minor catastrophe as the lead runner drops his pancake
The ladies' race is underway with Jane Kendrick getting some height from her pancake
Rutland and Stamford Sound DJ Rob Persani is almost hidden behind his pancake in the men's race
Jane Kendrick with her prize for winning the ladies' race
The adults compete to toss their pancake the highest
Will Kendrick has a mishap mid-flip
