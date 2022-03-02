Competitors go 'flat out' at pancake races in Caldecott
Published: 08:56, 02 March 2022
| Updated: 09:26, 02 March 2022
There was some flippin' good fun to be had across the area on pancake day.
The Shrove Tuesday feast saw lots of youngsters - and even more 'oldsters' - enjoy traditional pancake races in the village of Caldecott.
With a men's, ladies' and children's race, plus a competition to toss the pancake the highest, there were plenty of prizes up for grabs.
Our photographer, Alan Walters, was there to capture the excitement. Scroll down to see all his photos.