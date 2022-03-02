There was some flippin' good fun to be had across the area on pancake day.

The Shrove Tuesday feast saw lots of youngsters - and even more 'oldsters' - enjoy traditional pancake races in the village of Caldecott.

With a men's, ladies' and children's race, plus a competition to toss the pancake the highest, there were plenty of prizes up for grabs.

Our photographer, Alan Walters, was there to capture the excitement. Scroll down to see all his photos.

Teddy and Thomas McCole ready for the start

Monty and Wilf Kendrick practice before the race

A good start in the children's race

Minor catastrophe as the lead runner drops his pancake

The ladies' race is underway with Jane Kendrick getting some height from her pancake

Rutland and Stamford Sound DJ Rob Persani is almost hidden behind his pancake in the men's race

Jane Kendrick with her prize for winning the ladies' race

The adults compete to toss their pancake the highest